Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,557 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

