Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,298 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

