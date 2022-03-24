Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $141.94 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average of $229.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

