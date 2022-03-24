Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 864.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE REZI opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

