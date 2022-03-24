Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crexendo, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crexendo in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crexendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Crexendo stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

