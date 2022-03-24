ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $435.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $13.02.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOL. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
