ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $435.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOL. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

ReneSola announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

