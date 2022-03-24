Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.75. Remark shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,217,552 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.44.
Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
