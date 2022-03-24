Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.75. Remark shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,217,552 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Remark alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Remark by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.