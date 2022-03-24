Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. Regis shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 696,428 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,879,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Regis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 381,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regis by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regis by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 292,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

