Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. Regis shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 696,428 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regis Company Profile (NYSE:RGS)
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
