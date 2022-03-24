RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84. 19,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 51,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$73.70 million and a P/E ratio of -51.88.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

