RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits Market Cap of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00420523 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00106018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

