ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and $34,925.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.61 or 1.00042201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00065868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00290972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00134061 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00267936 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00028987 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

