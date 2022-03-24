Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently:

3/23/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 270.00 to 280.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 241.00 to 314.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. In 2021, the company completed 21 exploration wells, with 8 commercial discoveries. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. Moreover, it increased its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share, suggesting an 11.1% increase. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to higher commodity prices and increased contributions from the Martin Linge oilfield. However, the company’s debt burden might affect its financial flexibility. Also, it is not being able to capture the potential profit growth from the commodity prices that have reached record highs. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

2/14/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 245.00 to 300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 4,577,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

