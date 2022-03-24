Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of RETA stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 485,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

