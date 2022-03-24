Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.
Shares of RETA stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 485,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.