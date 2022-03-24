Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

O stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.87. 36,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

