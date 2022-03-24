RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $530.27 million, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 154.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in RE/MAX by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

