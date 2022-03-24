RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.69

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 19216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

RADA has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

