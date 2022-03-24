Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Issues Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 813.96% and a negative return on equity of 163.48%.

Shares of RMED traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

RMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.