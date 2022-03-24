Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Issues Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 813.96% and a negative return on equity of 163.48%.
Shares of RMED traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $9.82.
RMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.
