Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

QTRH stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.62 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.55.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

