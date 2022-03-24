Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QTRHF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.48. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

