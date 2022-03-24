Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Tops $21.35 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.35 million and approximately $40,065.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.35 or 0.07062733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00284107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00823225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00114431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013824 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.00459918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.00443785 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,102,733 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

