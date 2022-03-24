Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $645.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

