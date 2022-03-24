Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered by Truist Financial

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

GOCO stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.