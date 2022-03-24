PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (PUT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $825,200.79 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,074.48 or 1.00089259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022583 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014549 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

