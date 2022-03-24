ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Cut to €17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($23.08) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PBSFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.78) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.77) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

