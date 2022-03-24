ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.28 ($20.08).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €11.80 ($12.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.99 and a 200 day moving average of €14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($20.88).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.