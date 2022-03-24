ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.68. 317,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,540,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 23.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

