ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.61 and last traded at $164.99. Approximately 14,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,030,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

