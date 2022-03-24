ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Position Lifted by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,094,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 115,335 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 32,232,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

