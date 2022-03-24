ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.19. 888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

