Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $25.79. 48,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,053. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Privia Health Group by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

