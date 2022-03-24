Private Capital Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $186,051,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Hershey by 143.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 45.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $207.76 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.92 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

