Private Capital Group LLC Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.56 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.