Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

