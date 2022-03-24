Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

