Private Capital Group LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.