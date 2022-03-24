Private Capital Group LLC Has $123,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 29.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 40.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

