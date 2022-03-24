Private Capital Group LLC Buys 94 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.7% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

