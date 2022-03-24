Presima Inc. Sells 144,900 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Presima Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,900 shares during the period. Paramount Group makes up 2.9% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $16,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 306,434 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 3,095,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,841. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.10 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

