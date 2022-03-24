Presima Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Presima Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.1% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.10.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.