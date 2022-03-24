Presima Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Presima Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 446,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 474,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

