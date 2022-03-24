Presima Inc. Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,350 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.65. 686,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.