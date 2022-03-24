Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,787,383 shares.The stock last traded at $24.81 and had previously closed at $24.75.

APTS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

