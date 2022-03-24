PowerPool Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,172,606 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

