Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 373,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Poshmark by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 75,076 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Poshmark by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

