Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Poshmark updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,442 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 4,717.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,546 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

