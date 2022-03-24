Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Poshmark updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Poshmark stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Poshmark has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.39.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.