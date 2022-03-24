Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

