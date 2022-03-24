Poolz Finance Price Tops $3.70 on Top Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $1.28 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00008643 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

