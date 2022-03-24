Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

PLXS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. 97,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Plexus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

