Piper Sandler Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $692.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $43.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $44.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

REGN opened at $669.22 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $451.60 and a fifty-two week high of $697.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

